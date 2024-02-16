Large police presence now at the UCCS campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a lockdown at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus. According to the UCCS public safety's X account, there is no active shooter, but students should continue to shelter in place until further notice. The campus has also been closed for the day.

KRDO13 viewers have sent in messages from the UCCS alert system saying that the university is under lockdown. Students have been instructed to lock their doors, turn off the lights, and move away from sight. They are also instructed to "Evade/Defend". None of this has been confirmed by officials.

It is not confirmed what has caused the presence but we will be closely monitoring the situation for more details.