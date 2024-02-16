Arrest warrant issued for former Denver funeral home owner after remains found at his home

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Police Department (DPD) announced Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued for a former funeral home owner for investigation of abuse of a corpse, forger, and theft related to the discovery of a deceased woman’s remains and professionally cremated remains (cremains) among property left at a house he was renting.

The former funeral home owner has been identified as 33-year-old Miles Harford, who is believed to be in the Denver area, the DPD said.

According to the DPD, on Feb. 6, personnel from the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office (OME) and DPD were called to the home Harford previously rented and was evicted from. The reporting party was cleaning the home and located boxes of cremains. While processing the scene, investigators from DPD and OME also inspected a hearse that was parked on the property, which contained the body of a deceased female and additional cremains.

DPD investigators subsequently learned Mr. Harford owned Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services in Littleton, which has been closed for business since September of 2022.

The DPD said the body found in the hearse was identified as a 63-year-old woman who died of natural causes in August of 2022. It is believed the body had been stored and concealed in the hearse since shortly after her passing.

The department also reported that the OME believes the cremains of potentially 30 decedents have been recovered. Investigators are cross-referencing state databases and/or information from labels on the outside of the urns to identify the cremains to facilitate their return to their families.

According to the DPD, any clients of Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services who did not receive the cremains of a loved one, or experienced any irregularity with, or had concerns about, the services provided by the funeral home, are encouraged to call the Denver Police Major Crimes Division and Denver Police Victim Assistance Unit at 720-913-6610. Investigators continue investigating and ask for anyone with information to please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

The DPD said it is important to note that there is no known connection between this case and the funeral home investigation occurring in Fremont County, Colorado.