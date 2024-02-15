Skip to Content
Sunny and mild today… snow possible Friday night

Mainly sunny and mild Thursday...  light snow Friday night.

TODAY: Partly cloudy early then more sunshine through the afternoon. Above average highs today in the mid to upper-50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with morning lows falling into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: A cold front moves across the area on Friday... and the flow behind the front becomes easterly and upsloping. Light snow of one to two inches is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Cool Friday and Saturday with highs in the low-40s. High pressure builds back across the region with warming temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Chris Larson

