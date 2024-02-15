Skip to Content
Structure fire burning in Pueblo on 29th Street

Courtesy: Eric Sanchez
By
Published 12:42 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure in Pueblo Thursday.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), the fire is in a structure in the 200 block of 29th St.

The PFD said crews are working to "find the seat of the fire" and extinguish it. No other structures are currently threatened, the PFD said.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that the building is a restaurant and has been vacant for several years.

We will provide additional information once we know more.

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

