State High School wrestling tournament – Day one morning session

Oh yeah it's state wrestling time. On the girls side 115 pounds, it was a nice start for Discovery Canyon as defending champion Mia Hargrove needed a pallet cleanser to open the state tournament. Maybe that's why she was kneading her opponent like she was making dough. Hargrove won by a six-oh decision, "It was a nice, cleanse just of last year. Start the first one out. Right. That's definitely knocking the dust off. Being in here again under the bright lights," says Hargrove.

In the girls 130 pound weight class, CAÑON City sophomore Kate Doughty was merciless, needing only 1:49 to pin her opponent. Things are always easier when you turn your opponent into a pretzel, "I'm not here to be your friend. I'm here to wrestle. So, I mean, turning her into a pretzel is kind of always the goal. So that's kind of what I was trying to do. Yeah," says Doughty.

It was a nice start for Pueblo Central as well. In the 140 pound weight class, Junior Kenna Pino put her opponent in a box and shipped her across the ocean. She won by a 6-2 decision. Pino is dealing with some injuries, and she's decided to harness the pain, "My throat has been hurting for some time in my UCL is sprained. I'm just kind of using that as like fuel for my matches," says Pino

And no state tournament is complete without Ciara Monger. Her quest for her fourth straight title began with Monger burying her opponent under the mat, needing only 11:8 to get the pin and the win.