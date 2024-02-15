State High School wrestling tournament – Day one evening session

The boys weren't messing around on Thursday night. In the 215 pound weight class, Fountain Fort Carson's Lucas Driver has the perfect last name. He spent his day trying to drive his opponent's head into the Earth's core. Driver didn't let up until he pinned his opponent in the third round, "I try to get their face in the mat, and I try to just dig as deep as I can, drive them like a car, and make them go where I want them to," says Driver

Also in the 215 pound weight class, Isaiah Jones, he seems angry, like he's offended someone would dare try to wrestle him but even after tossing the guy around like a rag doll, and pinning him in the second round, Jones says he's actually pretty zen, "I’m calm out there. Everything feels so calm and peaceful. It’s not like I’m angry, that’s just my wrestling ability. It’s what I do," says Jones.

Pueblo East's Pocky Amara is one hundred and six pounds of no-nonsense. He says this is a business trip, and he shoved his opponent into a filing cabinet, needing only 1:10 to pin his opponent and advance to the quarterfinal. His teammate, Justus Freeman pinned Pueblo County's Vincent Sanchez-Vasquez in the second round of his 157 pound match.

In the 165 pound weight class, CAÑON City's Tyler Carochi almost broke the ground with the way he was going, as he won by a four-two decision.

In the 157 pound weight class, Coronado's Luke Diehl used some force to pin his name in the second round.

Falcon's Davis Burchett is a regional champion and he went full bird of prey against Pueblo West's Thomas Cruz. Burchett won by a nine-two decision. His career record is an absurd 47-2.