Academy District 20 considers program to arm teachers and staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Academy School District 20 school board hosted a public work session and provided space for public comment Thursday on a program that could train teachers and staff to carry firearms on school grounds.

Board members say since the idea was first floated last week, they have received hundreds of emails on the subject.

The FASTER program, which stands for "Faculty-Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response" has already been adopted by a handful of other districts around the area.

The issue proved controversial Thursday night.

The work session merely went over how the new policy would impact the current security protocol. One of the major concerns was how the new protocol would increase the cost of insurance in the district.

"What layers do we want to add to what we already have to make us the very best ... but what's the point? The point is so that there's no life lost," D20 Board Member Amy Shandy said during the work session.

The planning meeting did not allow for public comment from a room full of parents and concerned citizens. Many of those concerned parents stayed at the Academy District 20 Administration and Education Building to comment later that night at the regular board meeting.

The public comment section of the board meeting began with multiple D20 students speaking directly to the board, each asking the board not to implement the FASTER program.

"My school allowing the teachers to carry firearms will not make me feel more secure or grounded. It would have the opposite effect," said 6th grade student Saul Cowell.

D20 Teacher Leah McFann challenged the consideration of the policy, saying that it overwhelmed her already difficult duties as a teacher.

"Am I supposed to teach classes of 34 students and perform the countless duties that are expected of me to the best of my ability when my attention is directed at a gun?" McFann asked.

Supporters of the program argue that arming teachers would be one more way to stop school shootings.

Victoria Hollon told the board that she survived a school shooting when she was a child because she says one armed teacher stopped it.

"I'm afraid in a situation like this, teachers and students are helpless. I would rather leave my child somewhere that I knew that they were protected and safe. I'm not here to tell you my story for sympathy, I just hope I can make a change. Thank you for your courage displayed in considering this option," Hollon said.

No vote was taken on the FASTER program Thursday evening.

The board is expected to continue discussing the issue at upcoming meetings.