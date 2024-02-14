Ukraine says it has destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea

By Victoria Butenko and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine attacked and destroyed a Russian military ship in the Black Sea on Wednesday, a Ukrainian defense official told CNN.

The official, who is not authorized to speak on the record, said the operation was carried out on the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR) as part of a joint operation.

The attack involved “MAGURA” drones and the vessel was damaged beyond repair, according to the official, who claimed it had sunk in the Black Sea.

CNN cannot independently confirm the claims.

Ukraine has claimed a series of attacks on Russian warships in the Black Sea, including the sinking of the guided missile ship Ivanovets earlier this month and, most notably, the sinking of its Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva, in April 2022.

“MAGURA” drones are only a few meters long and powered by jet skis, a pilot from a special unit in Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency told CNN earlier this year.

But they have a large range of around 800 kilometers (nearly 500 miles), so military units can launch drones from across large swathes of Ukraine’s coastline for missions against Crimean targets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

