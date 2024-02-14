Skip to Content
The Democratic Party of Denver announces caucus locations

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Democratic Party of Denver has finalized the locations for its 2024 caucus on March 7, 2024. Every location will open at 6:30 p.m. Caucus activities are expected to end at 9 p.m.

If you feel interested in joining caucus activities, sign up here. To learn more about the caucus, you can visit the Denver democrats information page here.

Caucus locations are listed below:

  • House District 1
  • Lincoln High School, 2285 S Federal Blvd., Denver, CO, 80219
  • House District 2
  • South High School, 1700 E Louisiana Ave., Denver, CO, 80210
  • House District 3
  • Southmoor Elementary, 3755 S Magnolia Way, Denver, CO, 80237
  • House District 4
  • Denver Montessori Junior/Senior High School (formerly Smedley Elementary), 
  • 4250 Shoshone St., Denver, CO 80211
  • House District 5
  • Valdez Elementary School, 2525 W 29th Ave., Denver, CO, 80211
  • House District 6 (Precincts 601-618)
  • Morey Middle School, 840 E 14th Ave., Denver, CO, 80218
  • House District 6 (Precincts 619-634)
  • Lowry Elementary School, 8001 E Cedar Ave., Denver, CO, 80230
  • House District 6 (Precincts 635-638)
  • Windsor Gardens, 595 S Clinton St., Denver, CO, 80247
  • House District 7
  • Montbello High School, 5000 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO, 80239
  • House District 8
  • East High School, 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver, CO, 80206
  • House District 9
  • Merrill Middle School, 1551 S Monroe St., Denver, CO, 80210
