Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vandalism last weekend in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a string of vandalism that occurred this past weekend in Pueblo West.

The PCSO said the vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage to mailboxes, vehicles, and property. Residents on several streets in neighborhoods south of Highway 50 woke up to find the damage on Feb. 10. The sheriff's office said numerous mailboxes were damaged and rocks were thrown through the windows of several vehicles.

According to the PCSO, vehicles in the Pueblo West High School parking lot were also damaged, as was the school's sprinkler system.

The sheriff's office has not identified any suspects at this time and is asking the public for help. If you saw anything or have security video of any of these acts, you are asked to contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

