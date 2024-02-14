Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Colorado Springs teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 16-year-old from Colorado Springs.

According to the CBI, 16-year-old Imani Joy Adame was last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 12. She was last seen on foot around Loomis and Chamberlin Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Adame is described as a 16-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Adame's whereabouts, call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555.