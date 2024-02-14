Homeless call for more shelter options in Colorado Springs following recent freezing temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A couple of weeks ago, when temperatures dropped below zero, multiple organizations, that had never operated as shelters, opened their doors to the homeless, highlighting the need for more shelter options.

The Chinook Center, a progressive, mission-driven community space in Colorado Springs, was one of those organizations. It had never operated as a shelter before but decided to open out of necessity.

“We were, like everyone else, really surprised that there weren't other city warming shelters opening up,” said Samantha Christiansen, an executive leader of the Chinook Center. “It was presented to us, as a matter of this is something people don't have anywhere to go. Lives are at risk.”

In the first city council meeting Tuesday since the cold weather, dozens of people from the homeless community criticized the city for its response to the situation and the lack of diverse shelter options.

“When you go to bed at night and you lay down and are nice and warm, remember that man in the street,” said a person experiencing homelessness. “Remember that woman in the street. Remember that that is a heartbeat.”

The City of Colorado Springs told KRDO13 Investigates it partners with three shelters — Springs Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, and The Place. Those three organizations combine for 600 available beds with the ability to expand in emergency situations.

The city disagrees with the notion there aren’t enough shelters. Steve Posey, the city’s Chief Housing Officer for the Housing and Community Vitality Department, said over the course of a year those three shelters operate at about 85% capacity.

“With the information that we have, we do have adequate sheltering here in Colorado Springs,” he said.

However, some say those shelters don’t meet the needs of everyone in the homeless community.

“A one-size-fits-all solution is not working for people,” said Max Kronstadt, an organizer of the Colorado Springs Homeless Union. “Rather than trying to centralize everything into one place, maybe we have some smaller shelters that meet different needs for different folks.”

During Tuesday's meeting, the city council approved a draft for its plan to use $5.7 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A portion of that money will go toward homelessness, and some in the homeless community want those funds spent on more shelter options.

“Looking at alternative shelter options, daytime warming shelters, as well as additional overnight shelters to increase the variety and the options for the unhoused should be a focus of that funding,” Christiansen said.

Posey said the city is working with the Regional Office of Emergency Management to update their cold weather sheltering plan. He also admitted not every shelter meets the needs of every homeless person and the city is willing to find alternative solutions.

“I understand that not every shelter setting is going to work for every individual or family here in Colorado Springs,” Posey said. “We get that. We are always interested in talking with other members in the community, other leaders, and other homeless advocates who want to partner with the city to come up with some of those alternative solutions.”

Kandy Lewis, who has been homeless in Colorado Springs since 2015, said diverse shelter options give the homeless a greater chance of getting off the streets.

“Give us a better opportunity to get off the street,” she said. “Instead of it being such a vicious cycle, give us a hand up, not a handout. Give us a chance.”