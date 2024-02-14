El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy to receive Ken Jordan Award for Excellence in DUI Enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sheriff Joe Roybal and members of the El Paso County Sheriff's office attended the 17th Annual Ken Jordan Awards Ceremony to recognize law enforcement personnel in the Pikes Peak region who have achieved excellence in DUI enforcement.

The award ceremony is named in honor of fallen Colorado Springs Police Officer Ken Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed during a traffic stop with a drunk driver in December of 2006.

The Ken Jordan Award for Excellence in DUI Enforcement is presented to a law enforcement officer who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in impaired driving enforcement. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Pikes Peak DUI Task Force created the award to honor Jordan's life and acknowledge peers who put in the extra effort to prevent drunk driving in their communities.

This year's nominees for the 2024 Ken Jordan Award were El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joshua Offutt, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Dominic Montoya, Colorado Springs Police Department Officer Gregory Campbell, Colorado Springs Police Department Officer Matthew Hood, Colorado Springs Police Department Officer John Parisi, and Colorado Springs Police Department Officer Steven Savell.

The Ken Jordan Award was awarded to Colorado Springs Police Officer John Parisi.

This year's 2024 Career Achievement nominees were: El Paso County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Mark Silverstein and Colorado Springs Police Department Commander Patrick David.

Both El Paso County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Mark Silverstein and Colorado Springs Police Department Commander Patrick David received the 2024 Career Achievement Award.