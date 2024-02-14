Colorado non-profit asking for donations as they struggle to keep up with demand

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado's biggest diaper bank is asking for donations as they work to keep up with an increase in demand. This comes as the state continues to see hundreds of migrant families turning to them for help.

WeeCycle is a non-profit in Colorado that supports local families with infants and toddlers who are struggling to meet their basic needs. Since last summer their organization has seen an increase in migrant families asking for assistance.

In just one month, WeeCycle's demands went up 52 percent and from September to December attendance at their mobile events went up 62 percent. It's a demand the non-profit says they can no longer keep up with.

