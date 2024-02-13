Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature takes another crack at drawing maps before court does

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature is taking another shot at passing a new legislative map before the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court does it. Tuesday marks the second time in less than a month that the Legislature has tried to enact new Senate and Assembly boundaries before the court issues its order drawing the lines. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the Legislature’s last attempt, which was based on maps he proposed but that made changes to protect Republican incumbents. This time, GOP legislative leaders are talking about passing the Evers maps without any changes. When asked last week if he would sign his own maps, Evers responded “Why not?”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.