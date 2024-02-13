Patrick Mahomes won’t take consecutive Super Bowl titles for ‘granted’ as Kansas City Chiefs QB eyes ‘legendary’ three-peat

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Just a day after Patrick Mahomes lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft for the second time in as many years, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already had his eyes set on more success.

Having now won three Super Bowls in five years, Mahomes is looking to make history next year by helping the Chiefs become the first team to win three consecutive titles, which he says would be “legendary.”

“No one’s ever done it,” Mahomes told reporters when asked about a possible three-peat.

“We knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back. All you can do is come back with a fresh mindset knowing it’s going to be even harder.

“We’ve got to continue to play our best football. We’ll celebrate these few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it.”

After being named this year’s Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes traveled to Disneyland with his family as part of a yearly Super Bowl tradition.

The star quarterback, considered by some to be the greatest of all time, was instrumental for the Chiefs yet again in the pulsating game in Las Vegas on Sunday, stepping up when his team needed a spark.

Notably, it was Mahomes who ​​masterminded the superb 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime which sealed the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win.

After weeks of carrying the team’s hopes and expectations on his shoulders, Mahomes celebrated in style with his teammates as confetti started falling on the field.

“I know how hard these guys get after it. I know how hard the coaches work. I believe we’re the hardest-working team in the NFL,” said Mahomes.

“For all that hard work to pay off, that’s something that we always preach is we believe we work for those moments, for those in-the-game moments. We prepare ourselves for those.

“To have our stamp on this great NFL history is something I’ll never take for granted.”

Mahomes’ performances over the last few seasons have drawn comparisons to arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowl titles in his career.

Some believe Mahomes could one day match, or even supersede, Brady’s Super Bowl title haul given the Chiefs’ current dominance.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was full of praise for Mahomes after Sunday’s win, crediting the star for getting the team over the line in the clutch moments.

“He makes it look easy. I would tell you that,” Reid told reporters. “This is a fluid game with the best athletes in this sport in the world.

“You narrowed it down to the top two teams in the world and he’s out there playing like he’s playing in the backyard, like it’s nothing.”

Mahomes welcomes Swifties

While Mahomes’ star shone brightest after the game, the quarterback was somewhat in the shadows during the buildup, with much of the hype focused on Taylor Swift and her relationship with Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

“I think it’s been cool, honestly,” Mahomes told CNN’s Abby Phillip from Disneyland in California, praising Swift for bringing a new, more female fanbase to the NFL this season.

“It’s been extremely cool. I mean, to see the support that comes with the Swifties, and how they really embraced us and the Chiefs Kingdom and they kind of combined together.

“I’m all about growing football, and Taylor [Swift] is a great role model of someone who is great at her profession, and I’m glad that she loves football as much as everybody else now.”

Mahomes, who is father to a young daughter and son, recognizes this surge in popularity for the NFL has the potential to help families bond over the sport he loves.

“It really is special, and my daughter obviously loves football and loves watching it. But I want other girls around the world or whoever to really watch it with their family and watch football and really see how great this sport is,” he said.

