Lawsuit filed after 63-year-old Colorado Springs man facing mental health crisis dies in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The family of a Colorado Springs man who died in police custody just filed a lawsuit against the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Department.

63-year-old Kevin Dizmang died while he face down on the dirt near Mount View Lane in Colorado Springs back in November 2022.

The officers and paramedics involved in his death have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. But now Dizmang's family is taking their belief that he never should have died in their custody to federal court.

On November 15, 2022, Colorado Springs police, fire, and a mental health clinician were called out to help Kevin Dizmang, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

He was in the middle of a busy street and was said to be throwing rocks at cars as they drove by. The officer and paramedic took the 63-year-old to the ground. A paramedic placed his arms and upper torso over Dizmang's back while the officer continued to struggle to handcuff him. After a few minutes, the 63-year-old was unresponsive even after they lifted him up.

The El Paso County coroner's office ruled Dizmang's death a homicide. The autopsy report says Dizmang died as a result of physical restraint and meth intoxication. It also notes he was obese, had COPD, and had a long history of mental health issues.

Today, his family filed a federal lawsuit and stood on the steps of Colorado Springs city hall claiming his death never should have happened.

"It's really unfortunate that we requested help and ended up in a homicide situation, makes us really, really feel like we should have never made a call for assistance. Um, yeah, that should've never happened," Kenda James, Dazmang's daughter said.

Colorado Springs police and fire say they cannot speak on pending litigation. Instead referred to a statement issued last year where they mourned the loss of Dizmang but stated they could not control the fact that Dizmang had underlying medical conditions and was intoxicated before they ever arrived on the scene. After a lengthy investigation by the District Attorney's Office, the officers and paramedics were cleared of criminal wrongdoing.