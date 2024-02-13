Fort Carson conducting aerial gunnery training over next 3 weeks

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson announced Tuesday that the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, will be conducting aerial gunnery training until March 5 in and around southern Fort Carson live-fire ranges.

The Mountain Post said the training includes gunnery from AH-64 Apache helicopters and is conducted to prepare aviation units for any potential missions they may be called upon to support around the globe. During this period, increased noise should be expected, including in the evenings and throughout the night.

Fort Carson said it is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.