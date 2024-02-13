Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expected to be released from hospital later on Tuesday, Pentagon says

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to be released from hospital later on Tuesday after being treated for a bladder issue, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

“Secretary Austin is still at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is in good condition. Deputy Secretary (Kathleen) Hicks continues to retain the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense at this time. However, we anticipate Secretary Austin will be released from the hospital later today,” Singh said.

Singh added that the bladder issue that hospitalized Austin on Sunday was not related to the prostate cancer diagnosis he received in December. Austin still anticipates participating in and providing opening remarks at the virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday, Singh added.

Austin’s recent hospitalization came just weeks after he was admitted in January following complications from a procedure to treat his prostate cancer. He was intensely criticized for a days-long delay in notifying the White House of that hospitalization, for which he has said he takes full responsibility.

“I want to be crystal clear: We did not handle this right. And I did not handle this right. I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public, and I take full responsibility,” Austin said at a press conference this month. “I apologize to my teammates and to the American people.”

An administration official told CNN on Tuesday that President Joe Biden and Austin spoke by phone on Tuesday, and Biden wished “him well in his recovery.”

A statement from Austin’s doctors on Monday said Austin underwent “non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia to address his bladder issue.” They added that they believed he would make a “successful recovery.”

They have also said Austin is “expected to make a full recovery” from his cancer diagnosis.

This story has been updated with additional details.

