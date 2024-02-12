Public input sought on master plan for Fishers Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department is inviting the community to help shape the master and management plan for Fishers Canyon Open Space.

According to the city, through public meetings, community surveys, and workshops, the Parks and Rec. Dept. seeks to engage community members, stakeholders, environmental experts, and recreational enthusiasts to develop a set of recommendations that reflects the importance of preserving this unique ecosystem while enabling recreational opportunities.

Fishers Canyon Open Space is located in southwest Colorado Springs, bordering Cheyenne Mountain State Park, the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood and, the Pike National Forest. According to the city, the 343-acre space was purchased in two phases in 2021 and 2022. There are currently no designated trails or official access. The city said the area will remain closed to the public until a trail system, trailhead, and management plan are established through the public process.

For more information, including updates on the public process, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/FishersCanyon.