One of the ‘Puppy Bowl’ stars has a famous owner

(CNN) — He may only have his hind legs, but Mr. Bean was quite the competitor during Sunday’s “Puppy Bowl.”

This year was the 20th anniversary of the Animal Planet special, which aims to shed a light on pet adoption.

Pups play in a scaled-down football stadium and field in the annual event. This year, one dog in particular captured some hearts.

According to his spotlight video, Mr. Bean was born with only his back legs and ended up at South Florida’s Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, where he found plenty of love and learned how to walk on his hind legs.

He also found a forever home.

Lorenzo Borghese, star of Season 9 of “The Bachelor,” adopted Mr. Bean and the pooch has definitely lucked out in the dog dad department.

Borghese is super proud of his pup, rallying his social media supporters to support Mr. Bean in the “Puppy Bowl.”

“Please vote daily for Mr. Bean. He was lucky enough to be picked for this year’s Puppy Bowl and winning would really boost his confidence,” the reality star wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Mr. Bean last month. “Although he was born without front legs, he’s still a lean, mean tackling machine (and also very sweet).”

Borghese is a co-founder of Animal Aid USA and presumably runs Mr. Bean’s Instagram account, where his fans can keep tabs on him.

