“It’s a nationwide issue”: Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder cracks down on criminals altering deeds

PUEBLO, COLO. (KRDO)---A nationwide problem is now affecting southern Colorado homeowners. It's property fraud where criminals alter deeds and take out loans in your name.

Candace Rivera is the Pueblo County Clerk and recorder. She says they are taking extra steps to protect property owners. It's an additional layer of security in an effort to catch property fraud before it takes a financial toll on a homeowner.

In 2023, Pueblo County identified two property fraud cases. These are cases where a deed is forged and someone takes a loan out in a property owner's name.

The county clerk is making changes to combat the issue. The county will now alert property owners any time information on their deed changes. This includes when a grantor or grantee's name is changed on a property deed.

"If it is in fact them then we will record the document as we are mandated by law to do however, if it is fraudulent and they did not initiate that it will give them the heads up that somebody is doing this and they can seek legal guidance," said Rivera.

The county will send out letters alerting property owners of changes in hopes this could catch potential fraud. And if they find a case where fraud occurs, they'll send it to the district attorney for prosecution. As of right now, Pueblo County believes it's one of a few counties taking this extra security step.