Skip to Content
News

“It’s a nationwide issue”: Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder cracks down on criminals altering deeds

By
Published 6:08 PM

PUEBLO, COLO. (KRDO)---A nationwide problem is now affecting southern Colorado homeowners. It's property fraud where criminals alter deeds and take out loans in your name. 

Candace Rivera is the Pueblo County Clerk and recorder. She says they are taking extra steps to protect property owners. It's an additional layer of security in an effort to catch property fraud before it takes a financial toll on a homeowner. 

In 2023, Pueblo County identified two property fraud cases. These are cases where a deed is forged and someone takes a loan out in a property owner's name. 

The county clerk is making changes to combat the issue. The county will now alert property owners any time information on their deed changes. This includes when a grantor or grantee's name is changed on a property deed. 

"If it is in fact them then we will record the document as we are mandated by law to do however, if it is fraudulent and they did not initiate that it will give them the heads up that somebody is doing this and they can seek legal guidance," said Rivera.

The county will send out letters alerting property owners of changes in hopes this could catch potential fraud. And if they find a case where fraud occurs, they'll send it to the district attorney for prosecution. As of right now, Pueblo County believes it's one of a few counties taking this extra security step.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content