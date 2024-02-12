Colorado Springs Salvation Army in need of canned food donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KROD) - The Colorado Springs Salvation Army is seeking help from the El Paso County community to donate canned and nonperishable foods to help families who are experiencing food insecurity.

February is National Canned Food Month and the Salvation Army said it will be collecting donated items all month long at their Colorado Springs location on 908 Yuma Street.

According to the Salvation Army, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of families and individuals needing food assistance has significantly increased, making it difficult to maintain a well-stocked food pantry. Canned Food items, nonperishable items, and dry cereals are needed.

The Colorado Springs Salvation Army Food Pantry is free and open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The organization said all items are free and assist families and individuals with food insecurities. The Salvation Army said it has provided more than 24,000 grocery bags in 2023 and serves nearly 1,500 people each week with over 300 food bags.