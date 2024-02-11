Sports Extra: The Cross wrestling duo

Isabella Cross is the top-ranked wrestler in her weight class, and a defending state champion. The Mesa Ridge wrestler is gritty, strong, and dominant.

Perhaps the biggest reason for her success is her coach, and her mom, Kim Cross.

Isabella and Kim have been together as a wrestling tandem for nearly a decade. Isabella, a senior, will graduate and then wrestle for Fort Hays State University. These next few weeks will mark the final weeks for Kim and Isabella as coach and athlete. But they still have one more adventure together. One more chance to claim another state crown as a tandem.