Skip to Content
News

Sports Extra: The Cross wrestling duo

By
New
Published 11:20 PM

Isabella Cross is the top-ranked wrestler in her weight class, and a defending state champion. The Mesa Ridge wrestler is gritty, strong, and dominant.

Perhaps the biggest reason for her success is her coach, and her mom, Kim Cross.

Isabella and Kim have been together as a wrestling tandem for nearly a decade. Isabella, a senior, will graduate and then wrestle for Fort Hays State University. These next few weeks will mark the final weeks for Kim and Isabella as coach and athlete. But they still have one more adventure together. One more chance to claim another state crown as a tandem.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content