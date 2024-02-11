Skip to Content
Sports Extra: The Carlson brothers kick it with KRDO13

Published 11:28 PM

Daniel and Anders Carlson are both graduates of The Classical Academy.

After TCA, both kickers excelled in college, and earned spots in the NFL.

Daniel, who kicks for the Raiders, has become one of the game's best kickers.

Anders, who kicks for the Packers, had a challenging rookie year. His season ended with death threats after he missed a crucial kick in the Packers playoff loss to the 49ers.

The two brothers faced each other last season for the first time. Rob Namnoum caught up with both kickers.

