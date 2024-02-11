Skip to Content
News

Regional Wrestling finals

By
Published 4:06 PM

Lewis-Palmer held the regional wrestling tournament representing schools from class 4A.

Featured winners:

Julian Espinoza - Pueblo East

Niko Fernandez - Pueblo east

Landon Drury - Sand Creek

David Burchett - Falcon

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news
Pueblo

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content