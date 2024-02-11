Regional Wrestling finals
Lewis-Palmer held the regional wrestling tournament representing schools from class 4A.
Featured winners:
Julian Espinoza - Pueblo East
Niko Fernandez - Pueblo east
Landon Drury - Sand Creek
David Burchett - Falcon
