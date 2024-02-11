King Charles appears in public for first time since cancer diagnosis

By Simon Cullen, CNN

London (CNN) — King Charles III has appeared in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, attending church alongside Queen Camilla.

The King waved to onlookers as he walked to St Mary Magdalene’s church on the monarch’s Sandringham estate in eastern England on Sunday morning.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and will step back from public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.

It was identified after he was admitted to a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate last month, said the palace. Prostate cancer has been ruled out to CNN by a royal source, who did not provide any further detail.

He was advised by doctors to step away from public-facing duties, but the palace stressed he would continue state duties and paperwork.

Prince William, Charles’ son and the heir to the throne, and Queen Camilla are expected to take on more public engagements to account for Charles’ absence.

In his first public comments since his diagnosis, the monarch expressed gratitude to the public for their support, saying it brought him “the greatest comfort and encouragement,” according to a statement on Saturday.

