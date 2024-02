COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy named Phoenix.

According to EPSO, Phoenix walked away from his home this morning near 8300 Ft Smith Road.

Phoenix is 120 pounds, he has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he has autism.

The Sheriff's Office is calling this "high risk" and asking the community to call 390-5555 if they spot him.