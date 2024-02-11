American woman killed in apparent crossfire in a drug dispute at the Mexican beach resort of Tulum

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An American woman and a man from Belize have been killed in what appears to have been a dispute between drug dealers at a beach club in the Mexican resort city of Tulum. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Sunday the woman had no connection to an alleged drug dealer from Belize who also killed in the shooting Friday night. Prosecutors didn’t provide the woman’s name or hometown, and the U.S. Embassy did not respond to a request for comment. Foreign tourists have been killed in the past after getting caught in drug gang shootouts in the once-tranquil beach resort.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.