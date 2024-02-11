Air Force blanks Sacred Heart
The Air Force hockey team shutout Sacred Heart, 2-0, on Saturday night.
The Falcons got goals from Brendan Gibbons in the second period, and Will Gavin in the third.
Air Force earns a series split with the Pioneers.
