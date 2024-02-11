Skip to Content
Air Force blanks Sacred Heart

The Air Force hockey team shutout Sacred Heart, 2-0, on Saturday night.

The Falcons got goals from Brendan Gibbons in the second period, and Will Gavin in the third.

Air Force earns a series split with the Pioneers.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

