COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The southbound left lane of I-25 between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore St. is now closed due to a crash.

According to Cotrip, travelers can expect more than about a 20-minute delay through the area. Crews are at the scene so drivers are asked to be cautious in the area.

The cause of the crash or if anyone was injured has not been released at this point.