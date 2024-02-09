Prince Harry gets ‘substantial’ payout in phone-hacking case against British tabloid, lawyer says

By Caitlin Danaher, CNN

London (CNN) — Prince Harry will receive a “substantial” payout after settling the remaining parts of his phone-hacking case against the publisher Mirror Group Newspapers, his lawyer told the High Court in London Friday, according to the UK’s PA Media.

Lawyer David Sherborne told the court that MGN, which publishes British tabloid The Daily Mirror﻿, will pay the Duke of Sussex “a substantial additional sum by way of damages” as well as his legal costs, PA Media reported.

The judge had previously ruled that Prince Harry was the victim of phone hacking and other means of “unlawful information gathering” by MGN back in December. The judge awarded Harry $179,692 in damages in the ruling.

Prince Harry initially submitted 33 articles for consideration, with the judge finding 15 stories published by MGN used unlawful information gathering such as phone hacking and the use of private investigators.

A further 115 articles were part of his claim, which may have been the subject of a further trial, but Prince Harry’s lawyer told the High Court on Friday that a settlement had been reached between the Duke of Sussex and Mirror Group Newspapers, according to the PA report.

