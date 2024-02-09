Dakota Johnson says working on ‘The Office’ finale was the ‘worst time of my life’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Many viewers were sad when “The Office” went off the air after nine seasons in 2013, and now one of the actors on the finale is sharing how unhappy things were filming it.

During a recent episode on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Dakota Johnson went so far as to jokingly call the experience “honestly the worst time of my life.”

“I loved that show so much and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day,” she said. “I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the f—ng show.”

When Meyers wondered whether people on set were “super sad” about the show coming to a close, Johnson remembered the vibes being off.

“They were sad and also there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years,”Johnson remembered. “And I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me.”

She added, “I was in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

Meyers joked that he had “recently watched it, and it was some of the most believable faxing I’ve ever seen.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.