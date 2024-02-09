Car accident blocking traffic on Highway 24 in Eastern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Falcon Fire have responded to an accident that is now blocking traffic at Constitution and Highway 24.
It is unknown at this time the severity of the accident or how long traffic will be blocked.
Drivers are asked to watch out for emergency vehicles and to slow traffic in the area. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.