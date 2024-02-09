4th Judicial DA says motorcyclist arrested in Texas will be extradited to Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A motorcyclist accused of driving from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes and recording it has been arrested by the Denton County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) in Texas.

DCSO confirms that the rider, identified as Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2024, on an arrest warrant out of El Paso County, Colorado. Court records also confirm that Dietzmann has been arrested.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which serves El Paso and Teller Counties, now says Dietzmann will be extradited to El Paso County to face the following charges:

Menacing, C.R.S. 18-3-206, Misdemeanor 1

Engaged in Speed Contest, C.R.S. 42-4-1105(1), Traffic 1

Reckless Endangerment, C.R.S. 18-3-208, Misdemeanor 2

Reckless Driving, C.R.S. 42-4-1401, Traffic 2

Speeding 40/More over limit, C.R.S. 42-4-1101(1), Traffic 2

Engaged in Exhibition of Speed, C.R.S. 42-4-1105(2), Traffic 2

Vehicle had no Number Plates Attached, C.R.S. 42-3-202(1)(a), Traffic Class B

The DA's Office said Dietmann's first court appearance in El Paso County will be scheduled following the completion of the extradition process.