Voting opens for Mayor of Divide

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - Voting is now open to decide the next Mayor of Divide!

The current Mayor, Clyde, has hit his term limit and now the town needs to replace him. However, Clyde is a donkey and now another lucky pet will fill the big ears he leaves behind.

The election is held through the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) and all the money raised will help them care for animals in need.

Candidates include two cats, lots of dogs, a horse, a lizard, and a cow!

Each vote is $2. To learn more about the candidates or vote, click here.

Tiny

Waffles

Tango

Smokey Bear

Rush

Pumpkin

Muppet

Mango

Louis Vuitton

Larry

Fern

Fender

Daisy

Photos courtesy of TCRAS