Voting opens for Mayor of Divide

today at 9:58 AM
Published 10:19 AM

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - Voting is now open to decide the next Mayor of Divide!

The current Mayor, Clyde, has hit his term limit and now the town needs to replace him. However, Clyde is a donkey and now another lucky pet will fill the big ears he leaves behind.

The election is held through the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) and all the money raised will help them care for animals in need.

Candidates include two cats, lots of dogs, a horse, a lizard, and a cow!

Each vote is $2. To learn more about the candidates or vote, click here.

Tiny
Waffles
Tango
Smokey Bear
Rush
Pumpkin
Muppet
Mango
Louis Vuitton
Larry
Fern
Fender
Daisy

Photos courtesy of TCRAS

