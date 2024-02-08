Tish Cyrus talks marriage with ex Billy Ray Cyrus

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It sounds like Tish Cyrus splitting up with Billy Ray Cyrus almost broke her.

Tish Cyrus is speaking up about her marriage and 2022 divorce from the country star after almost 30 years together, revealing in a “Call Her Daddy” episode that she had a “break down” over the death of her mom and her marriage ending in close succession.

“I had, like, one month of a — honestly — complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing,” Cyrus said. “I could not eat. I could not sleep. I could not stop crying. I literally weighed, like, 103 lbs. … I don’t have my mom and then I don’t have my husband.”

Cyrus said Billy Ray had been such a big part of her life, having met him when she was about 24. The pair have three grown children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah and Billy Ray Cyrus also adopted Tish Cyrus’ children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Trace.

Cyrus, now 56, told People in a recent interview, “I get why women are scared to leave, not only bad relationships, [but to] step into new careers and all these things.”

“I was literally terrified,” she said. “I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It’s been great for me.”

One of her biggest fears, she told the publication, was that she wouldn’t find love again. That has not the case.

Cyrus and “Prison Break” actor Dominic Purcell married in 2023. Billy Ray Cyrus has also remarried, after getting engaged last year to Australian singer, Firerose.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.