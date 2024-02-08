Grass fire burning near Boone in eastern Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire is burning near the town of Boone in Pueblo County.

According to officials, initial reports say the fire is around 10 acres. The Town of Boone has requested mutual aid from Pueblo and Otero County.

The town of Boone is not threatened at this time, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Further details will be provided once we know more.

1 p.m. update: The PCSO says seven fire agencies are currently responding to the 209Fire burning south of Hwy 96 and the Town of Boone. No size is determined at this time. No structures are threatened.

Fire teams responding are the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Bureau, Pueblo City Fire, Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo Rural Fire, Pueblo Chemical Depot, Transportation Technology Center (TTCI) and Beulah Fire.