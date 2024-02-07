Workforce development program growing at the Children’s Hospital in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A workforce development program is expanding at the Children's Hospital in Colorado. Bringing healthcare experiences and opportunities to high school students in El Paso County.

The program sets students up with a variety of healthcare opportunities. It's open to select high school juniors from El Paso County's school districts 2, 11, and 38. Mc-squared short for the Medical Career Collaborative Program, provides students with personal and professional support as they begin their careers.

A press release from the hospital says, "Students from underrepresented backgrounds have the chance to be selected to participate in a paid internship at the hospital."

Officials with the hospital say the program's goal is to build and retain a healthcare workforce. They say students will partake in activities like monthly field trips, workshops, and certifications. They will also receive professional development, one-on-one mentorship, writing coaching, and more.

Children's Colorado says more than 110 students who have gone through the program have returned as nurses, physician’s assistants, social workers, and many more. If accepted students begin the program at the start of their junior year.

If you are interested in the program