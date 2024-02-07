Miley Cyrus was just joking about not wearing underwear to the Grammys

By Lisa France, CNN

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus can buy her own underwear.

During her acceptance speech Sunday for the prestigious record of the year Grammy, Cyrus quipped, “I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

She later clarified on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she was joking.

“PS I was only kidding…. I had on matching custo @gucci panties,” she wrote in a post before going on to thank Gucci’s creative director Sabato De Sarno for the “head to toe chocolate custom couture.”

The dress featured a daring design which left much of one side of her body revealed.

Earlier on the Grammys red carpet, Cyrus rocked a dress made of 14,000 gold safety pins.

It was a golden night for the “Flowers” singer, who won her first ever Grammys – record of the year and pop solo performance for that single.

