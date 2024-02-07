Mild temps and blustery winds

Partly cloudy, windy, and mild this afternoon.

TODAY: Gusty SW winds heading into the afternoon... with gusts 25 to 50 mph across the plains. Still mild with above average temperatures today as highs climb into the upper-50s and low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. We will continue to see periods of snow in the mountains to our west. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: For the mountains, snow showers will continue through the end of the work week. Temperatures get gradually cooler Thursday and Friday. Right now, it looks like colder air and a chance for snow Friday night and Saturday will impact Colorado Springs. Still aways away... but a few inches of snow will be possible through Saturday night. Much cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s.