Henry Cavill says he’s ‘not a fan’ of sex scenes

(CNN) — “Superman” star Henry Cavill has revealed that he’s “not a fan” of on-screen sex scenes.

The British actor, who stars in newly released movie “Argylle,” suggested graphic love scenes can sometimes feel gratuitous.

Appearing on the podcast “Happy Sad Confused” on Monday, Cavill said he felt that intimate scenes are sometimes “overused”.

The steamy subject came up in a joint interview with Matthew Vaughn, who directs the movie.

The topic was prompted by Vaughn, who also directed “Kick-Ass” and “X-Men: First Class.” Vaughn told podcast host Josh Horowitz that “the thing I really don’t understand” and that “I can’t get my head around” are sex scenes.

Cavill chimed in, saying: “I also don’t understand them – I’m not a fan.”

Vaughn questioned whether instructing two people to strip off for the camera is “really acting,” after which Cavill said: “I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie rather than just the audience.”

However, he went on to say: “I think sometimes they’re overused these days and it’s when you have a sense that you’re going ‘Is this really necessary or is it people just with less clothing on?’ And that’s where you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking ‘There’s not a performance here, there’s not a piece which is going to carry through into the rest of the movie.’”

Cavill suggested that sometimes less is more.

He said: “Sex scenes can be great in a movie, they can really help with the storytelling, but most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it.

“And so it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies.”

Vaughn, who is also British, said: “I agree, or are we just English prudes?”

Cavill laughed and added: “Perhaps … I’m not a fan of doing them.”

With the pair in agreement on the matter, it is probably no surprise that Cavill didn’t have any sex scenes in the new movie.

“Argylle,” which CNN reviewer Brian Lowry described as a “fun, highly stylized” spy thriller, was released February 2 in the United Kingdom and United States.

