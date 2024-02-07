Ecuadorians asking for Temporary Protected Status in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Ecuadorians in Colorado are now urging the government to provide Temporary Protected Status to their community. This comes after their president declared a state of emergency last month following ongoing violence in the region.

Denver is currently home to roughly 3,000 Ecuadorians. They're now asking the lawmakers for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and work permits. This would allow Ecuadorians currently without authorization or documents to work jobs they may otherwise be qualified for.

Members of the community have since created a change.org to hopefully garner enough attention for legislators to take action.

They say that TPS would allow people in their community to work jobs that they would be qualified for. The most recent TPS was granted mostly to Venezuelans who arrived before July 31st.