Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated for Best Zoo in North America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been nominated for Best Zoo in North America!

Last year, CMZ says that they were voted the 4th best AZA-accredited zoo in North America.

In addition to being nominated in the Best Zoo category, the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is up for Best Zoo Exhibit in North America. Last year, the home of Atka the Alaska moose, and Digger and Emmett, the grizzlies, was voted #3 Best Zoo Exhibit.

You can vote for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo here.