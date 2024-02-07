Authorities searching for missing Marine Corps helicopter in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County sheriff’s search teams were looking for a Marine Corps helicopter reported overdue early Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Department was notified at 1 a.m. that the craft was overdue for arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and was last seen in the area of Pine Valley, a mountainous region about 35 miles east of downtown San Diego. Carpenter did not have any details on the type of helicopter or number of people aboard. Calls to Miramar were not immediately answered. The air station is located about 12 miles north of downtown San Diego.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.