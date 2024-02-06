Warm and breezy… heavy mountains snow Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy and warm heading into the afternoon. Also tracking mountains snow.

TODAY: Lots of high clouds across southern Colorado as a winter storm moves into the mountains. Mild today across the plains with highs in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and cold across the plains. Snow begins to ramp up overnight in the mountains, especially the San Juans.

EXTENDED: Considerable cloud cover through the end of the work week... as temperatures continue to fall off. Snow will be heavy at times through the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Our best chance for accumulating snow will come on Saturday along with colder temperatures in the 30s.