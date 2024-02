Diplomatic security officer charged with crimes related to January 6 riot

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A diplomatic security officer with the State Department has been charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly breaching the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The man, Kevin Alstrup, is accused of walking through the Capitol building for about 28 minutes during the riot and taking pictures on a digital camera.

Alstrup joins a growing list of current and former federal employees charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Other officials charged include an ex-DEA agent and a former Trump State Department appointee.

“We are aware that a U.S. government contractor was arrested for his alleged participation in the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” a State Department spokesperson said, referring CNN to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for questions related to the case.

“The individual was a third-party contractor providing uniformed officer services for the State Department,” the spokesperson said.

Alstrup has not yet entered a formal plea in court, and he does not yet have a defense lawyer listed.

According to charging documents, FBI agents first learned of Alstrup’s alleged presence in the mob through social media posts and quickly became aware that he was employed by the State Department.

“FBI personnel also determined that ALSTRUP, as part of his employment, is familiar with providing security and protection for high-ranking government officials or sensitive locations, like embassies,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors say that Alstrup was also filmed in police body camera footage outside the Capitol. That footage shows Alstrup leaving the building and walking around the restricted building grounds, they say.

