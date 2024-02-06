Student-athletes from Southern Colorado sign their national letters of intent
Banning Lewis Prep Academy
Brayden Skinner - Football - Western Colorado University
Cheyenne Mountain High School
Ace Eilmes - Baseball - Wheaton College
Jackson Garrett - Football - Western Colorado University
Will Jones - Soccer - Colorado College
Lilianna Martinez - Wrestling - Doane University
Robbie Namnoum - Baseball - Augustana College
Opal O'Rourke - Field Hockey - Colby College
Aedan Stockdale - Football - Knox College
Holly Wallis - Lacrosse - Edgewood College
Will Weinstein - Lacrosse - Haverford College
Doherty High School
Delaney Gish - Volleyball - Fort Hays State
Chase Delbridge - Baseball - Trinidad State Junior College
Solomon Latimer - Football - Fort Lewis College
Baylie Hoogeboom - Softball - Morning Side University
Falcon High School
Carter Thorp - Football - CSU Pueblo
Fountain Fort Carson High School
Zackari Sanders - Baseball - Trinidad State Junior College
Jayden Montoya - Baseball - Porterville College
Dessirae Ulmer - Basketball - Colby Community College
Lincoln Fa'apouli - Football - Northern Colorado
Mathias Price - Football - Northern Colorado
Myles McClarity - Football - Northern Colorado
Keenan Campbell - Football - Northern Colorado
Terrance Coleman - Football - Western Colorado University
Jack Fox - Football - CSU Pueblo
Eric Grider - Football - Simpson College
Matthew Jennings - Football - Chardon State
Anthony Johnson-Griffin - CSU Pueblo
Mesa Ridge High School
Avant Williams - Football - Black Hills State University
Chance Mohrenweiser - Football - Western Colorado University
Isaiah Jones - Football - Western Colorado University
Jordan Legg - Football - Fort Lewis College
Ethyn Bowen - Football - Wisconsin Lutheran College
Tanner Widic - Soccer - CSU Pueblo
Isabella Cross - Wrestling - Fort Hays State University
Palmer Ridge High School
Holden Wright - Football - Northern Colorado
TJ Mabe - Football - Black Hills State
Owen Miranowski - Football - Dordt University
Derek Hester - Football - Fort Lewis College
Pueblo West High School
Josiah Perez - Football - Chadron State
Donovan Robinson - Baseball - Trinidad State Junior College
Ryan Stark - Baseball - Trinidad State Junior College
Tyson Borden - Soccer - Suny Courtland
Trynity Martin - Volleyball - Metro State
Vista Ridge High School
Wesley Wright - Football - Fort Lewis College
Austyn Larson - Football - McPherson College