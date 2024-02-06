Skip to Content
Student-athletes from Southern Colorado sign their national letters of intent

Published 11:05 PM

Banning Lewis Prep Academy

Brayden Skinner - Football - Western Colorado University

Cheyenne Mountain High School

Ace Eilmes - Baseball - Wheaton College

Jackson Garrett - Football - Western Colorado University

Will Jones - Soccer - Colorado College

Lilianna Martinez - Wrestling - Doane University

Robbie Namnoum - Baseball - Augustana College

Opal O'Rourke - Field Hockey - Colby College

Aedan Stockdale - Football - Knox College

Holly Wallis - Lacrosse - Edgewood College

Will Weinstein - Lacrosse - Haverford College

Doherty High School

Delaney Gish - Volleyball - Fort Hays State

Chase Delbridge - Baseball - Trinidad State Junior College

Solomon Latimer - Football - Fort Lewis College

Baylie Hoogeboom - Softball - Morning Side University

Falcon High School

Carter Thorp - Football - CSU Pueblo

Fountain Fort Carson High School

Zackari Sanders - Baseball - Trinidad State Junior College

Jayden Montoya - Baseball - Porterville College

Dessirae Ulmer - Basketball - Colby Community College

Lincoln Fa'apouli - Football - Northern Colorado

Mathias Price - Football - Northern Colorado

Myles McClarity - Football - Northern Colorado

Keenan Campbell - Football - Northern Colorado

Terrance Coleman - Football - Western Colorado University

Jack Fox - Football - CSU Pueblo

Eric Grider - Football - Simpson College

Matthew Jennings - Football - Chardon State

Anthony Johnson-Griffin - CSU Pueblo

Mesa Ridge High School

Avant Williams - Football - Black Hills State University

Chance Mohrenweiser - Football - Western Colorado University

Isaiah Jones - Football - Western Colorado University

Jordan Legg - Football - Fort Lewis College

Ethyn Bowen - Football - Wisconsin Lutheran College

Tanner Widic - Soccer - CSU Pueblo

Isabella Cross - Wrestling - Fort Hays State University

Palmer Ridge High School

Holden Wright - Football - Northern Colorado

TJ Mabe - Football - Black Hills State

Owen Miranowski - Football - Dordt University

Derek Hester - Football - Fort Lewis College

Pueblo West High School

Josiah Perez - Football - Chadron State

Donovan Robinson - Baseball - Trinidad State Junior College

Ryan Stark - Baseball - Trinidad State Junior College

Tyson Borden - Soccer - Suny Courtland

Trynity Martin - Volleyball - Metro State

Vista Ridge High School

Wesley Wright - Football - Fort Lewis College

Austyn Larson - Football - McPherson College

