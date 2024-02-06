One killed during attack on main courthouse in Istanbul

By Gul Tuysuz, CNN

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) — One person was killed in an attack on the Istanbul court house in addition to the two attackers, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The victim was critically wounded and died at the hospital because of her injuries, the agency added.

Two of the attackers, a woman and a man, were killed in a shootout outside the Çağlayan Courthouse. Anadolu released CCTV footage of police responding to the attack that shows an attacker running from barricades before being shot.

The second attacker, a woman, can then be seen throwing away her bag and running toward the body of the first attacker laying on the ground. She fires several rounds at the barricades before being shot by the police and collapsing several feet from the first attacker. Anadolu said investigators found flags and banners in the woman’s bag.

Other social media video shows scenes of panic inside the courthouse as people take cover when the shooting starts and someone shouts for an ambulance.

There was heightened security around the judicial compound on the European side of Istanbul but cases were still being heard. The court house regularly has high-profile cases including charges of terrorism.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said earlier the attackers were members of the Marxist-Leninist armed group the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front.

Six people, including three police officers were injured in the attack, the minister said.

The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, known as the DHKP-C, has previously carried out attacks in Turkey, including in 2015 when armed members took hostage and killed a prosecutor at the same courthouse.

Turkish President Erdogan said Turkey will continue to fight against all “terror groups” following the attack.

Speaking in the province of Kahmaranmaras during a speech commemorating the anniversary of deadly earthquakes, he said, “I wish a speedy recovery to our justice community and our people for the terrorist attack that took place in the Çağlayan Courthouse.”

“I congratulate our security forces who thwarted the treacherous attack with their timely intervention,” he said referring to the two attackers who were killed at the scene by police.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.