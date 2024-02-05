Injured owl tries to evade rescue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officer was involved in a wacky wildlife rescue on Monday.

CPW said Officer Deme McDowell captured an injured great-horned owl, but not before it tried to outrun her.

CPW said the owl's uneven pupils indicate possible head trauma and its inability to fly shows that it has a clear wing injury.

After Office McDowell rescued the bird, it was taken to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor facility in Pueblo for rehabilitation.